Evangeline Lilly Apologizes For Refusing To Self Isolate

Evangeline Lilly has apologized for remarks she made about why she was refusing to self-quarantine.

The actress posted a photo to her Instagram account Thursday that showed her family playing a board game.

In the caption, she wrote, "I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th".

In an earlier post, Lilly wrote that her life was #businessasusual and that she had dropped her kids off at gymnastic camp.

Followers of the "Lost" actress voiced their outrage that Lily wasn't social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The actress offered her "direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic." According to CNN, Lilly wrote; "I never meant to hurt you".

