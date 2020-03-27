Global  

San Francisco Public Health Director Announces Tighter Guidelines For Coronavirus Care

San Francisco Public Health Director Announces Tighter Guidelines For Coronavirus Care

San Francisco Public Health Director Announces Tighter Guidelines For Coronavirus Care

San Francisco Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax announced updates to the city's coronavirus cases and issued new guidance for healthcare workers and patients.

(3/27/20)

