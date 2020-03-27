Cheesecake Factory Furloughs Some Workers, Says It Can't Pay Rent In April now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:28s - Published The furloughs come amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

CHEESE STAKE FACTORY WAS LAYING OFF 41,000 HOURLY WORKERS. RESTAURANT CHAIN HAS HAD TO CLOSE MOST OF THE DINING ROOMS AND ONLY OFFERS CARRY OUT OR DELIVERY SERVICES. ALL FURLOUGHED WORKERS WILL KEEP THEIR INSURANCE BENEFITS THROUGH JUNE 1 AND WILL BE GIVEN A FREE MEAL EACH DAY. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES DAYS AFTER COMPANY TOLD ITS LANDLORDS IT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PAY RENT NEXT MONTH.





