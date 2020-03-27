Global  

Cheesecake Factory Furloughs Some Workers, Says It Can't Pay Rent In April

Cheesecake Factory Furloughs Some Workers, Says It Can't Pay Rent In April
The furloughs come amid the coronavirus pandemic.
VEILABLE THROUGH DELIVERYSERVICES INCLUDING GRUB HUB,DOOR DASH AND UBER EATS.CHEESE STAKE FACTORY WASLAYING OFF 41,000 HOURLYWORKERS.RESTAURANT CHAIN HAS HAD TOCLOSE MOST OF THE DINING ROOMSAND ONLY OFFERS CARRY OUT ORDELIVERY SERVICES.ALL FURLOUGHED WORKERS WILLKEEP THEIR INSURANCE BENEFITSTHROUGH JUNE 1 AND WILL BEGIVEN A FREE MEAL EACH DAY.THIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES DAYSAFTER COMPANY TOLD ITS LANDLORDS IT WILL NOT BE ABLE TOPAY RENT NEXT MONTH.




