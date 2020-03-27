Global  

Mark Schlereth: AB will have a hard time getting back in NFL, Tom Brady will be motivated to 'stick it' to the Patriots

Mark Schlereth joins Jason Whitlock today to discuss Tom Brady and Antonio Brown.

Hear why he thinks Bruce Arians' comments about not wanting AB on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proves it will be very difficult to get reinstated and why he thinks Brady will be extra motivated to 'stick it' to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

