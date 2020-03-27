Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

The massive bill also rushes billions of dollars to medical providers on the front lines of the outbreak.

Democrats and Republicans in the Democratic-led House approved the package on a voice vote Friday, turning back a procedural challenge from Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who had sought to force a formal, recorded vote that could have delayed its passage.

The Senate, which approved the bill in a unanimous vote on Wednesday evening, has adjourned and is not scheduled to return to Washington until late April.