Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in American history - to help people and businesses cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

The massive bill also rushes billions of dollars to medical providers on the front lines of the outbreak.

Democrats and Republicans in the Democratic-led House approved the package on a voice vote Friday, turning back a procedural challenge from Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who had sought to force a formal, recorded vote that could have delayed its passage.

The Senate, which approved the bill in a unanimous vote on Wednesday evening, has adjourned and is not scheduled to return to Washington until late April.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

NeensCa

☀️☀️☀️Trump2020☀️☀️☀️Deplorable Susie RT @DIDNOTVOTEFOR44: March 27, 2020 President Trump Signs Coronavirus Economic Relief Bill President Trump signs into law the bipartisan $… 8 seconds ago

AdrianaHeguy

Adriana Heguy Flatten the Curve RT @Yamiche: When President Trump signs the historic $2 trillion coronavirus bill -- the largest single stimulus package passed by Congress… 11 seconds ago

KohNagao

Koh Nagao RT @ABCPolitics: WATCH: Pres. Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package in the Oval Office. Lawmakers hope the bill will… 11 seconds ago

lalauraru777

@lalauraru777 RT @markknoller: At his desk in the Oval Office, flanked by GOP Congressional leaders and members of his Cabinet, Pres Trump signs the $2-t… 14 seconds ago

Srb2017Srb

SRB RT @cnnbrk: President Trump signs the $2 trillion stimulus bill, which includes sending checks to people, and help for health care provider… 16 seconds ago

FortuneMagazine

FORTUNE Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus after swift congressional votes. https://t.co/eR5IHZT4TD 16 seconds ago

Herefor99935415

NotReligiousjustaJesusFollower⁷ RT @justinsink: “I never signed anything with a T on it,” Trump says as he signs $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill https://t.co/LZL5S… 33 seconds ago

LynnDalinOhio

Because there is no defense U.S. cities overwhelmingly face shortages of masks, ventilators and emergency equipment. Coronavirus Live Updates:… https://t.co/NlIX8NVCn1 41 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.