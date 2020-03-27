Part 1 - Gerry Dick from Inside INdiana business weighs in on the economic impact of COVID-19

Updates as soon as we learn information.

One of those is the federal stimulus package.

It's a 2-trillion dollar deal... dick says it's meant to help people through the pandemic... but more specifically -- those who are now without a job.

"once you're eligible for unemployment in your respective state, indiana or illinois, you're eligible for $600 per week from this package, so that's an additional $600 on top of whatever state unemployment benefits you can receive."

Speaking of unemployment... the nation is seeing record high numbers.

What does this mean for indiana?

Dick says the best way to look at is by short... and long term.

"when these numbers begin to trickle out in the coming weeks..

Here in indiana, the historic low unemployment numbers we've enjoyed for months now, they're gonna skyrocket.

So the short term impact is very difficult.

I think longer term, there's the opportunity for a real comeback."

Once the economy is back to normal... dick says he thinks a sharp recovery is on the horizon.

"the underlying fundamentals of the economy, when this thing happened, were pretty strong so we were not in a recession period when this happened, so the hope is, the expectation for some is, it's gonna recover fairly quickly."

