'Everybody has to buy in and do their part...' Local Health Leaders Stress Importance of staying at

Local Health Leaders Stress Importance of staying at home to stop Spread of COVID-19

You.

As we told you..

One person has died from covid 19 in vigo county... currently, the wabash valley only has a handful of known positive cases.

Local health leaders, though, are cautioning you tonight from getting a false sense of security.

News 10's dominic miranda spoke with vigo county's health commissioner today.

He joins us now with more on why staying home at this time is absolutely vital.

Pk} counties have only explained a few positive covid-19 cases.

While this number is low.... vigo county health commissioner dr darren brucken says this is a result of limited testing.

As the peak of the corona virus looms on the horizon... he talked to me today about why we must keep stressing the importance of staying home to protect those around us.

Pk} governor holcomb's stay at home order went into effect on wednesday.

As we have reported on news 10...this is to protect against the spread of covid-19 to those at the highest risk.

Vigo county health commissioner dr. darren brucken says... this is older residents... and following the mandate by staying at home as much as possible..

Is more crucial now than ever.

So} dr. darren brucken vigo county health commissioner "the issue is that the younger people only have minimal symptoms-younger healthy people.

And those are the people that are targeted most with this shelter in place theory and action.

We're trying to get people to stay at home."

That's the whole idea of social distancing... to not spread it to your neighbors.

Brucken says the cdc and indiana state department of health have made assurances that more testing is coming our way at some point.

That point is not here yet.

We do not have the ability to test hundreds of patients.

Because of this, dr brucken says covid-19's peak is coming.

"we have roughly 40% of the tests that we have submitted to the state that are still pending.

We could get an answer tomorrow that we have 15 more cases or 12 new cases.

We don't know that until the test results are returned to us."

This is why staying home is crucial at this time.

To protect against the inevitable influx of patients to local hospitals.

Brucken says we must preserve our health care system at a local level and all work together.

"it's imperative right now to heed the warning-just do your part.

Stay home.

Stay sheltered.

Keep the spread of the virus down.

Everything that we are trying to do has to be a buy in effort from the entire community to make this work."

dr. brucken told me listen... this isn't to induce fear to anyone.

It's simply to stay educated on how we can do our part to slow the rapid spread of covid-19.

If we do it on a local level, it will help the state.

If the state is doing their part, it will help federally.

And in turn, we can save more lives.

In terre haute, i'm dominic miranda, news 10




