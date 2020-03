Tents being set up outside hospitals now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:47s - Published Tents being set up outside hospitals 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tents being set up outside hospitals SET UP OUTSIDE SOME HOSPITALSIN THE AREA. THAT INCLUDES THEUNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND ST.JOSEPH MEDICAL CENTER INTOWSON. THE ONE OUT FRONT OFTHE HOSPITAL━ SCREENSPATIENTS AS THEY COME IN. THEOTHERS━ ARE THERE IN CASETHE HOSPITAL REACHES CAPACITY.THERE'S AI━ CONDITIONING...GOOD LIGHTING AND FLOORING.ALL THE TENTS WERE SUPPLIEDTHE BALTIMORE TENT COMPANY."Since all the weddingscanceled, all the festivalshave canceled, all graduationparties are off, We aregrateful for the work andwe're grateful to help outthese heroes and angels thatare working in thesehospitals." DAVE HOPES HISCOMPANY CAN HELP OUT OTHHOSP





