Cross-Lines pantry in KCK plays vital role feeding families

WHERE THE MONEY WILLBE SENT.THIS WEEK - MORE THANTHREE MILLION PEOPLEAPPLIED FORUNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS.AND TENS OF THOSUANDSOF THOSE PEOPLE LIVE INKANSAS AND MISSOURI.MORE THAN 40-THOUSAND-500 PEOPLE INMISSOURI.AND MORE THAN 23-THOUSAND-600 CLAIMSWERE FILED IN KANSAS.THOSE NUMBERSSKYROCKETED FROMCLAIMS FILED THE WEEKBEFORE.WITH SO MANY PEOPLEOUT OF WORK RIGHT NOW- THE RESOURCES INPLACE TO HELP ARESTRAINED AS THEY TRY TOSERVE AS MANY PEOPLEAS POSSIBLE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKEGIVES US A CLOSER LOOKAT THE NEED.The shelves at Cross-Lines inKCK were completely barejust the other day.

They"reserving a lot more peoplebecause unemployment isshooting up and more peopleare losing their hours, and sothankfully people are steppingup to help families in need.Pantries across the metrocouldn't have predicted they'dplay an even more vital role infeeding families right now."Thank you"It's evident with every personwho pulls up to Cross-Linesoutdoor pantry in Armourdale.God bless you guysWe"ve just seen a hugeincrease in need in ourcommunity.

And one dayalone we served over 700people food and that"s ahuge jump from what wenormally serve in any givenmonth.People are losing their jobsand their hours are cut..I"m here for that reasonlike everybody else.It went from 25 to 17 nowe"re down to 16 and nowwe"re on hiatus untilwhenever.We see a lot of hourly wageworkers who are already atthe low income side.

So thenwhen their hours are cut evena little bit they see a hugeimpact on their ability to feedthemselves and their familyCross-Lines ran out of foodthis week, which has neverhappened..

But communitypartners stepped up....Delivering much neededpantry staples....That are boxed up for thesteady line waiting outside.We have canned goods.

Weneed more.

Any sort of grainscereal.

We get donations ofpastries and things.

But evenbulk products like dairy andmeat are in high demandJust to see the relief onpeople's face when were ableto load their trunk full ofproduce, vegetables, andcanned goods as well.

