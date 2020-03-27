At least 13 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Grafton senior facility, including 3 deaths 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:01s - Published At least 13 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Grafton senior facility, including 3 deaths Two more people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ozaukee County have died. Both of them lived at Village Pointe Commons, the nursing home in Grafton where there's been an outbreak of coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend At least 13 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Grafton senior facility, including 3 deaths 15 PEOPLE HAVE DIED.THE COMMUNITY SHAKEN OVER THEDEATHS OF THREE PEOPLE AT THEVILLAGE POINT COMMONS NURSINGHOME.THESE LATEST VICTIMS, AN82-YEAR-OLD WOMAN AND87-YEAR-OLD MAN.THEY WERE IN THE MEMORY CAREUNIT.ANOTHER RESIDENT DIED LAST WEEK.KATIE CROWTHER SHOWS US HOW THESPREAD IS HAVING A RIPPLEEFFECT.





You Might Like

Tweets about this ABQBizManagingEditor RT @ChrisLKellerABQ: 30% of the COVID-19 positive cases in Bernallilo County were announced today. Valencia & Roosevelt counties had their… 4 minutes ago Chris Keller 30% of the COVID-19 positive cases in Bernallilo County were announced today. Valencia & Roosevelt counties had th… https://t.co/QASJhNsRhJ 4 minutes ago Sean Ninan RT @NathanStall: Nearly HALF of all nursing home residents testing positive for #COVID19 are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic on day the of… 4 minutes ago GigiV46 RT @chrislhayes: Lot of discussion about how we're missing positive cases and therefore the fatality rate is lower than we think, but much… 5 minutes ago ema RT @raywilton4: “So far, 162 people in NSW & at least 49 interstate have been diagnosed with Covid-19 after they left the Ruby Princess cru… 7 minutes ago GENOVESE RT @ABC7Chicago: Forty three people at the Life Church of Glenview are sick, and at least 10 have tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.c… 14 minutes ago stephen fowler // voting+georgia politics As of 7PM Friday, almost 2,200 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Georgia. At least 65 people have die… https://t.co/cdgjOwPWAU 21 minutes ago Subbu RT @HLKodo: Of the 35 Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu - six are Tablighi Jamaat preachers with four of them from Indonesia apart from the Tha… 25 minutes ago