At least 13 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Grafton senior facility, including 3 deaths

Two more people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ozaukee County have died.

Both of them lived at Village Pointe Commons, the nursing home in Grafton where there's been an outbreak of coronavirus.

15 PEOPLE HAVE DIED.THE COMMUNITY SHAKEN OVER THEDEATHS OF THREE PEOPLE AT THEVILLAGE POINT COMMONS NURSINGHOME.THESE LATEST VICTIMS, AN82-YEAR-OLD WOMAN AND87-YEAR-OLD MAN.THEY WERE IN THE MEMORY CAREUNIT.ANOTHER RESIDENT DIED LAST WEEK.KATIE CROWTHER SHOWS US HOW THESPREAD IS HAVING A RIPPLEEFFECT.




