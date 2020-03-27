Global  

Killing Eve Season 3 Trailer (HD) Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer series Killing Eve Season 3 now premieres two weeks earlier on Sunday April 12th!

Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve (Sandra Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn't fulfill her fantasies of being a spy.

Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her.

Killing Eve topples the typical spy-action thriller as these two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

JolieSoleil

Soledad 💚 RT @ThePlaylist: ‘Killing Eve’ Season 3 Trailer: Hit Drama To Premiere 2 Weeks Early As People Stay Indoors https://t.co/sejHPObFAM https:/… 1 minute ago

grandma_hockey

annie Laing RT @ETCanada: Watch the new trailer https://t.co/0rKeaXUMLs #KillingEve 3 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Watch the new trailer https://t.co/0rKeaXUMLs #KillingEve 5 minutes ago

DonWonder98

Don Wonder Killing Eve S3 trailer drops; new season will debut two weeks early https://t.co/FtxFEWRf7g https://t.co/Eu8lDvCKUq 49 minutes ago

FairnessMeter

Fairness Meter Maid Fantastic! KILLING EVE Season 3 Trailer (2020) Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer TV Series https://t.co/PYT3DQW4j0 via @YouTube 57 minutes ago

mayra50960042

mayra RT @padmaine: "How many times have you watched killing eve season 3 trailer?" https://t.co/0X0ibagAhZ 1 hour ago

mycuzzinvinni

MyCuzzin Vinni, Esq. KILLING EVE Season 3 Trailer (2020) Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer Series HD https://t.co/0MXtYUYun2 via @YouTube 1 hour ago

lconascimento_

Lucas C O Nâscìmento RT @ThePlaylist: ICYMI: #KillingEve releases S3 trailer and announces an early arrival for the show 2 weeks ahead of schedule. https://t.c… 2 hours ago

