Brews Brothers Trailer

Brews Brothers - Official Trailer - Netflix Grab a pint and watch ‘em fight.

Brews Brothers premieres April 10 on Netflix.

This show’s about two estranged brothers, Wilhelm and Adam Rodman.

Growing up in rural Washington (where most of America’s hops are harvested), they learned everything there is about beer-making, but absolutely nothing about anything else, including being a family.

Each one’s a beer genius... a braumeister, but they couldn’t be more different in their beer-making techniques and personalities.

A lot of times in a show you see two people who complete each other.

These two don’t even make a full person.