Funniest Dogs

Video Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos - Duration: 03:03s
Funniest Dogs

Funniest Dogs

Why do we love dog videos?

Because they're just so darn cute, and they make us laugh.

Whether these dogs are digging into potted plants, playing tug-o-war, getting tangled in mini blinds, or just plain tearing up the sofa, we just can't get enough of our cute furry canine companions.

