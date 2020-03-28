MacGyver S04E08 Father + Son + Father + Matriarch

MacGyver 4x08 "Father + Son + Father + Matriarch" Season 4 Episode 8 Promo trailer HD - After Oversight is almost killed in a bombing, he recruits Mac to help him find the suspected bomber, Mason (Peter Weller).

However, when Mason reveals he didn’t plant the bomb, the three team up to track down Codex, the shadow organization that set them up.

Also, Mac meets his aunt Gwendolyn (Jeri Ryan), on MACGYVER, Friday, April 3rd on CBS.

MacGyver 4x08 Promo/Preview "Father + Son + Father + Matriarch" MacGyver Season 4 Episode 8 Promo