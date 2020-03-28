Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MacGyver S04E08 Father + Son + Father + Matriarch

MacGyver S04E08 Father + Son + Father + Matriarch

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
MacGyver S04E08 Father + Son + Father + Matriarch

MacGyver S04E08 Father + Son + Father + Matriarch

MacGyver 4x08 "Father + Son + Father + Matriarch" Season 4 Episode 8 Promo trailer HD - After Oversight is almost killed in a bombing, he recruits Mac to help him find the suspected bomber, Mason (Peter Weller).

However, when Mason reveals he didn’t plant the bomb, the three team up to track down Codex, the shadow organization that set them up.

Also, Mac meets his aunt Gwendolyn (Jeri Ryan), on MACGYVER, Friday, April 3rd on CBS.

MacGyver 4x08 Promo/Preview "Father + Son + Father + Matriarch" MacGyver Season 4 Episode 8 Promo MacGyver 4x08 Promo "Father + Son + Father + Matriarch" (HD) #MacGyver » Watch MacGyver Fridays at 8:00pm/7c on CBS » Starring: Lucas Till, Levy Tran

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.