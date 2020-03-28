Westside's Javian Mosley gets another offer, MC Henderson headed to Allen University

Global  

Westside junior guard Javian Mosley received an offer to play basketball at North Carolina A&T.

The offers keep rolling in for c1 3 b13 and he's only a junior ... more details next in sports ... welcome back.

Westside junior guard javian mosley is another straight-up baller right here in middle georgia ... he's one of the top guards in the 20-21 class ... he can score with the best of them and shoot from deep at a high clip ... 35 percent to be exact ... i've shouted him out before, but he recently tweeted out some very exciting news, so it's only right that i show love again ... dj ... hit me with it ... the walking bucket-getter has gotten an offer to hoop at north carolina a&amp;t ... he averaged 21.7 points, 5.4 boards and 3 21.7 points, 5.4 he averaged carolina a&amp;t ... he averaged 21.7 points, 5.4 boards and 3 dimes this past season ... he's been named to the all-middle georgia 1st team, as well as junior of the year by hypesouth media ... he's also gotten an offer from mercer university ... and ... oakland university and ohio has shown interest as well ... congrats, j.

Mosely!

Also ... shoutout to southwest senior marquavius henderson ... a two sport athlete ... he played linebacker and running back for the patriots ... he was also the starting power forward on the basketball squad, where he made all-region first team ... m-c is headed to allen university to play football ... he tells me




