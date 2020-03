Jesse Ritka's 10 p.m. Storm Team 4cast (3/27)

TOMORROW AFTERNOON.WE DO HAVE SOME TIME BEFORETHEN.RIGHT NOW COMING FROM THIS AREAOF LOW PRESSURE STILL BRINGINGSEVERE WEATHER ACROSS MISSOURI.THE WARM FRONT IS BRINGINGSHOWERS MOVING IN.SO AS THAT WARM FRONT STARTS TOLIFT NORTHWARD TOMORROW, THEBULLSEYE IS GOING TO BE ACROSSPORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERNILLINOIS WHERE THEY COULD BELOOKING AT A SIGNIFICANT TORNADOOUTBREAK IN THE AREA IN RED.AROUND PEORIA.WE'RE ON THE FRINGE OF THECHANCE FOR SEVERE WEATHER.WE'RE INCLUDED IN THE SLIGHTRISK.HOWEVER I DON'T THINK THEY'REGOING TO HAVE AS MUCH SPINAROUND HERE.HAIL IS GOING TO BE THE MAINTHREAT FOR US AS THE STORMS MOVEIN FROM ILLINOIS AND BECOME MOREWIDE SPREAD.THEY'RE GOING TO START TODISSIPATE AS THEY GET CLOSER TOUS, ESPECIALLY LATE IN THE DAY.IT'S GOING TO BE THE TIMING.WE'RE GOING TO LOSE THE PEAKHEATING.HERE'S A LOOK AT THE RADAR RIGHTNOW.YOU CAN SEE SHOWERS DOWN TO THESOUTH AND WE'RE GETTING A FEWRAINDROPS OUT HERE AROUNDNORTHERN MILWAUKEE COUNTY41.1 DEGREES.THIS IS ALL GOING TO STAY ASRAIN BECAUSE OF THE WARM AIRSTARTING TO SURGE IN FROM THESOUTH.BUT BECAUSE OF THAT AND BECAUSEWE'VE HAD A NORTHEASTERLYBREEZE, WE'RE SEEING AREAS OFFOG DENSE AROUND THE AIRPORTWITH VISIBILITY DOWN BELOW HALFA MILE.TEMPERATURES WARMER OFF AWAYFROM LAKE MICHIGAN, 40 IWATERTOWN, 38 IN MILWAUKEE ANDWARMER OUT IN MADISON.HERE'S A LOOK AT YOUR RAINCHANCES.STEADY OFF AND ON THROUGHOUT THEEVENING.THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE OF THEDAY, YOUR BEST CHANCE TO GETOUTSIDE, TAKE THE DOG FOR AWALK, LET THE KIDS RUN AROUND INTHE BACK YARD.AND AFTER 4:00 THE RAIN ANDTHUNDERSTORM CHANCES ARESPIKING.THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING ISWHAT I'M WATCHING.LET'S TIME IT OUT FOR YOU.SCATTERED TO LIGHT RAIN SHOWERSTHROUGHOUT THE REST OF THEEVENING AND OVERNIGHT.SAD MORNING JUST SOME LIGHT RAINEXPECTED.THERE'S THE CHANCE FOR A MIDDAYBREAK, ESPECIALLY AROUND 1:00,2:00.LOOK WHAT HAPPENS AFTER 4:00 OR5:00 IN THE EVENING.THE PINKS AND THE REDS,ESPECIALLY DOWN TO THE SOUTHNEAR LAKE GENEVA, THAT'S ACHANCE FOR STRONG THUNDERSTORMCELLS TO MOVE THROUGH AND SOMECOULD BRING LARGE HAIL QUARTERTHAN QUARTER SIZE.THAT WOULD BE POTENTIALLYSEVERE.I'LL BE IN THE STUDIO TOMORROWTRACKING THE THUNDERSTORMS ANDLETTING YOU KNOW WHAT'S GOING ONTHROUGHOUT THE REST OF SATURDAYEVENING.MUCH OF THIS IS OUT OVER THELAKE AFTER 10:30 IN THE EVENING.BEHIND IT SCATTERED SHOWERS AREPOSSIBLE THROUGHOUT SUNDAY BUTMUCH LIGHTER RAIN EXPECTED ANDWE'RE LOOKING AT REALLY STRONGWIND GUSTS FOR SUNDAY.IT'S GOING TO BE A DECENTWEEKEND TO STAY INSIDE.I KNOW A LOT OF US ARE FEELINGCOUPE UP.BUT THE REST OF THE FORECAST,SATURDAY SEVERE STORM POTENTIALFROM 4 P.M.

TO 10 P.M.MAIN THREATS, LARGE HAIL AS WELLAS A CHANCE FOR FLOODING.THE RAINFALL FORECASTS BETWEENTHREE-QUARTERS OF AN INCH AN ANINCH AND A HALF FROM THIS ENTIRESTORM SYSTEM AND ESPECIALLY WITHTHE HEAVYDOWN POURS WE COULD BELOOKING FOR PONDING OR MINORFLOODING ON THE ROADWAYS.53 ON SATURDAY, 50 ON SUNDAY.IT JUST WON'T FEEL LIKE ITBECAUSE OF THE CLOUD COVER ANDON SUNDAY ESPECIALLY WIT THOSEWINDS IT'S GOING TO FEELBLUSTERY.TOMORROW EVENING THE CHANCE FORSEVERE WEATHER.SUNDAY BLUSTERY.MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, MORE