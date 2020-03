Problem Solvers Coronavirus Hotline: Concern Over Macy's Distribution Centers

YOU WANT TO KNOW - WHATBUSINESSES ARE CONSIDEREDESSENTIAL?

AND WHY DO SOMEPEOPLE STILL HAVE TO WORK?OUR TRAVIS GUILLORY ISANSWERING THAT QUESTION ASIT PERTAINS TO MACY'SDISTRIBUTION EMPLOYEES.2 WORKS FOR YOU ISCONTINUING TO GET CALLSASKING WHY CERTAINBUSINESSES ARE STILL OPENWHEN THEY SEEM NON-ESSENTIAL.

ONE VIEWER CALLEDOUR CORONAVIRUS HOTLINESAYING, "I HAVE A FEWCLIENTS AND FAMILY MEMBERSTHAT WORK AT THESEFACILITIES, LIKE MACY'SDISTRIBUTION (CENTER).THEY ARE STILL HAVING TOWORK DURING THIS PANDEMICWHEN THEY ARE NOT ESSENTIALWORKERS." ANOTHER VIEWERCALLED IN AND SAID, "WHY ISMACY'S LOGISTICS CENTER INOWASSO REMAINING OPEN?THEY'RE A RETAILSTORE; THEY SUPPLY CLOTHINGAND PURSES.

THERE'S NO FOODOR OIL OR GAS, NOTHING THEREMEDICAL.

WHY ARE THEY OPEN?"2 WORKS FOR YOU REACHED OUTTO MACY'S.

CORPORATEOFFICIALS SAID, "MACY'S,INC.

HAS DECIDED TOTEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL STORESNATIONWIDE IN RESPONSE TOCOVID-19 .

ALTHOUGH OURSTORE LOCATIONS ARETEMPORARILY CLOSED, OURTULSA DISTRIBUTION CENTERLOCATION IN OWASSO, OKLAHOMAWILL REMAIN OPEN INACCORDANCE WITH OKLAHOMA'SCOVID-19 STAY-AT-HOMEDIRECTIVE.

THE DIRECTIVEPERMITS BUSINESSES ENGAGEDIN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICOPERATIONS, STORAGE ANDDISTRIBUTION - INCLUDINGSHIPPING DIRECTLY TORESIDENCES - TO CONTINUE TOOPERATE.

TO SUPPORT OURDIGITAL CUSTOMERS,OUR TULSA FACILITY WILLREMAIN OPEN."