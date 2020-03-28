Neighborhoods connecting at a distance because of COVID-19

Covid-19.

The coronavirus has been nothing short of depressing- putting a halt on regular neighborhood gatherings and festivities.

But local neighborhoods are finding unique ways to spread joy safely using their homes.

Fox 55'sjentill neal tells us how their homes are being a source of connection.

Jentill?

Hunter, this week i've seen plenty of people going for a walk in neighborhoods like this one, but the unique thing about the historic oakdale neighborhood is the suprises you can find in windows.

Take a look.

Ther a bear hunt going on in the historic oakdale neighborhood.> 06:50:18- 06:50:32 "we've seen so many people out walking, and we see little children pointing up at the windows."neighbors displaying stuffed animals in their windows bringing everyone together at a time when they must be at least six feet apart.06:50:27-06:50:33"i think it's been very uniting.

It kind of brings a different perspective than covid-19" richelle groeneweg was similarly inspired when saw her friends mable and ed mendoza decorating with christmas lights.

Since so many people enjoy christmas lights, the mendozas said why not.<mable 06:46:16-06:46:37 "my husband turned to me and he said, 'you know you can choose to live in the dark or you can choose to live in the light' so we made a trip up to our attic.

We got a couple of christmas trees.

We didn't want to take out a lot of lights.

We had christmas trees with lights on them.

We thought this is a way to say to our neighbors that we are with them."the plan is to at least keep this going until the stay at home order is over ,06:47:14-06:47:48 "we're hoping for many more people to join in on the fun.

This is really an invitation just to let people know we're here for each other.

Whether it's an easter tree with eggs hanging on it and you put some christmas lights on it,or wreath or lights, it's just a way of saying we're here in this together with our neighborhood.but it may be a start of a new trend."i know it represents christmas, but what is christmas?

It's peace on earth and good will toward men.

What other time do we need that more than now.

In the video you saw some cool artwork from children too, so you can get the children involved by putting up their work in the windows- keeps them busy.richele says doing this helps takeaway from the anxiety of everything going on right nowreporting live jentill neal ... fox 55 news.