Drone sprays sterilising liquid over Philippines streets during coronavirus lockdown

A city in the Philippines used drones on March 24 to spray disinfectant on the street and buildings in the fight against the coronavirus.

Officials in Pasig City in Manila flew the DJI MG-1P octocopter drones - worth 17,000 GBP - over a residential street as the solution is believed to kill germs. Staff wore white hazmat suits as they flew the drones dispensing the sterilising liquid in order to kill the virus and prevent further infections.

The devices have a 10-litre payload and are normally used in agriculture to spray pesticide but have been adapted for fighting the covid-19 infection.

The Pasig City Public Information Office said they have purchased three of the drones for the battle against the pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China.