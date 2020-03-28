Venus Williams joined by sister Serena and Amy Schumer for online workout

SHOWS: JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (MARCH 27, 2020) (ELEVEN BY VENUS - SEE RESTRICTIONS BEFORE USE) 1.

VENUS WILLIAMS (TOP HALF OF SCREEN) WORKING OUT WITH HER SISTER, SERENA (BOTTOM HALF OF SCREEN) 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

VENUS WILLIAMS (TOP HALF OF SCREEN) WORKING OUT WITH AMERICAN STAND-UP COMEDIAN AND ACTRESS AMY SCHUMER (BOTTOM HALF OF SCREEN) STORY: Tennis legend Venus Williams continued her online workout sessions via Instagram Live and was joined by her sister Serena and American stand-up comedian and actress Amy Schumer on Friday (March 27).

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing the WTA season to an immediate halt for the time-being, Venus has started posting dialing workout videos every weekday, encouraging her followers to exercise and stay healthy using mostly household objects.

On Friday, 23-time grand slam singles champion Serena, joined her sister online from her own house for part of the session, before Schumer also got in on the act, sharing her tips on how to effectively workout with nothing more than a champagne or tequila bottle.

