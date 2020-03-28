Emily Blunt wants to make Mary Poppins sequel Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:53s - Published on March 28, 2020 Emily Blunt wants to make Mary Poppins sequel Emily Blunt admits she definitely wants to play Mary Poppins again and she is hoping that Disney green light a sequel to 2018's 'Mary Poppins Returns'. 0

