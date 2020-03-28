Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Orleans streets silent as city braces for a spike in cases

New Orleans streets silent as city braces for a spike in cases

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
New Orleans streets silent as city braces for a spike in cases

New Orleans streets silent as city braces for a spike in cases

Drone video over New Orleans, Louisiana, on Friday showed deserted streets in neighborhoods usually bustling with tourists and revelers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New Orleans streets silent as city braces for a spike in cases

New Orleans, where large crowds celebrated Mardi Gras a month ago, was on track to become the next U.S. epicenter, as Louisiana's Gulf Coast metropolis recorded the world's highest growth rate in coronavirus cases.

The plight of New Orleans - with the world's highest growth rate in coronavirus cases - also raises fears that the city may become a powerful catalyst in spreading the virus across the south of the country.

Authorities have warned the number of cases in New Orleans could overwhelm its hospitals by April 4.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.