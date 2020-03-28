Global  

‘Enough food arrangement’: Kejriwal appeals migrant workers to not leave Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged people to not leave the capital.

Kejriwal said arrangements for food and other facilities are being made.

Hundreds of migrant labourers, daily wage workers were seen on roads in Delhi on Friday.

People were seen crossing the Delhi border.

Due to lack of transportation, people were seen on foot.

This comes at a time when practicing social distancing is advised.

People were crossing the border in an effort to reach their hometown amid the nationwide lockdown imposed in the country.

