Minor alleges gangrape by friend & 9 others she called for help amid lockdown

A 16-year old girl was allegedly gangraped by 10 people including her friend in in Jharkhand's Dumka.

The victim had reached out to them for help to drop her home amid lockdown.

The accused allegedly deserted the girl inside jungle in a critical condition.

The incident happened amid nationwide lockdown to fight against coronavirus.

