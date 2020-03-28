'We find ourselves afraid & lost': Pope prays for humanity amid pandemic

Global  

Praying in a desolately empty St.

Peter's Square, Pope Francis likened the pandemic to a storm laying bare illusions that people can be self-sufficient.

He asked people to realise that the all of us are fragile and disoriented and in need of each other's help and comfort.

Meanwhile, the tourist destinations and streets of Rome wore a deserted look amid a lockdown.

Watch the video for more details.

