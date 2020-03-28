Global  

Trump considering a quarantine on New York

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Trump said he was mulling the quarantine, while at the same walking back urging to quickly reopen the economy.

Trump said he was unsure about whether the United States will reopen for business by April 12th following shutdowns in major cities across the country.

Asked whether he thought the United States would open by Easter Sunday, Trump said at the White House on Saturday, "We'll see, what happens," he said.




CEDavis35

Charles E. Davis RT @RealMattCouch: BREAKING: President Trump is considering an ENFORCEABLE Quarantine in New York, New Jersey, and parts of Connecticut... 1 second ago

Usahorsewoman22

Angel RT @BBCBreaking: President Trump considering imposing quarantine on New York as coronavirus cases there increase to more than 52,000 https:… 2 seconds ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump considering a quarantine on New York: https://t.co/YE9DnmOtlO #DonaldTrump 2 seconds ago

RaquelRiosPhD

Raquel Ríos RT @NY_Coronavirus: NEW YORK UPDATE: 52,318 confirmed cases (+7,681) 728 deaths (+209) -Cuomo confirms more temporary hospitals to be buil… 4 seconds ago

JamesPerales

James Perales RT @NBCNewYork: #BREAKING: President Trump says he's considering a 14-day quarantine for New York, and possible New Jersey and Connecticut,… 5 seconds ago

2Thedogpound

THEDOGPOUND(2) RT @AdamMilstein: President Trump is considering imposing a two weeks enforceable quarantine on New York, parts of New Jersey and parts of… 5 seconds ago

vicenews

VICE News BREAKING: Trump says he's considering a quarantine of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. https://t.co/Lodac5bGEv 5 seconds ago

MannyB75039352

Manny 👑♏ RT @PMBreakingNews: Breaking: New York reports 7,328 new coronavirus cases and 209 new deaths. President Trump says that he is considering… 5 seconds ago

