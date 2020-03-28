Trump considering a quarantine on New York now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:39s - Published Trump considering a quarantine on New York U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Trump considering a quarantine on New York Trump said he was mulling the quarantine, while at the same walking back urging to quickly reopen the economy. Trump said he was unsure about whether the United States will reopen for business by April 12th following shutdowns in major cities across the country. Asked whether he thought the United States would open by Easter Sunday, Trump said at the White House on Saturday, "We'll see, what happens," he said.





