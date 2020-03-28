WEB EXTRA: 3D Printers Create Face Shields For Heath Care Workers 22 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:13s - Published WEB EXTRA: 3D Printers Create Face Shields For Heath Care Workers Florida International University and Baptist Health South Florida are using 3D printing technology to make reusable face shields for health workers treating patients during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this