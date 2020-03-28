Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drug updates

Drug updates

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Drug updates
UK info and questions and answers
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Drug updates

Internet right now, about what medications may or may not be useful to treat symptoms of the coronavirus.

Accorind to the u-k college of pharmacy in lexington..

Thre have been reports that the use of ibuprofen could make covid-19 symptoms worse for people diagnosed with the disease.

But the world health organization..

Says it's not aware of any negative effects of ibuprofen, beyond the usual known side effects..

According to the u-k college of pharmacy..

The reports concerning ibuprofen originated in france.

There have also been reports about some older anti- malarial drugs being used against covid-19, such as chloroquine and hydroxychloro quine.

Others believe people on a very common type of anti-hypertensive medication, known as ace-inhibitors, might be at an increased risk of covid-19 infection and progression.

But health officials say... until researchers and healthcare providers have access to more reliable and controlled data, it's best to talk with a doctor or pharmacist about what medications you should or should not be taking.

Next..

Doorbells installed at mcdonald's.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jacobranderso

Jacob Ronald Anderson RT @zoecournia: I'm linking all SARS-CoV-2 crystal structures (PDBs & refs) + computational models by colleagues in my blog: https://t.co/6… 32 minutes ago

CdnVsFascism

DeadState What it suggests is that since March 16th all the drug dealers and criminals 21M of them had to give up their ‘work… https://t.co/qLNyDiYgZf 43 minutes ago

proudamericanmm

Deplorable Rocky🎸 🇺🇸 Second French Study Shows Malaria Drug Effective in Treating COVID-19 Patients https://t.co/4kD8aBa8q9 Download T… https://t.co/lPhzCvZ1Oo 1 hour ago

FIESTY70s

Pat the Cat RT @AverillBob: @dbongino Dan where are the latest updates from New York on this drug combo they’ve been using for 5 days now? Should be se… 2 hours ago

medhi_mukut

Mukut Medhi RT @EastMojo: #CoronaVirusUpdates: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the test d… 2 hours ago

mftabbara

May Tabbara MD RT @HashemGhaili: Coronavirus Updates (27 March, 2020) - Tuberculosis Vaccine: https://t.co/mLmwOLPGd3 - Experimental Peptide: https://t.c… 2 hours ago

orangecone21

Deedee71 @guypbenson Have there been any updates on the drug trials? 2 hours ago

MarkECraft

Mark E. Craft RT @Roche: Roche’s New Drug Application (NDA) and two supplemental NDAs have been accepted for our first-in-class #influenza treatment as a… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.