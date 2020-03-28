Internet right now, about what medications may or may not be useful to treat symptoms of the coronavirus.

Accorind to the u-k college of pharmacy in lexington..

Thre have been reports that the use of ibuprofen could make covid-19 symptoms worse for people diagnosed with the disease.

But the world health organization..

Says it's not aware of any negative effects of ibuprofen, beyond the usual known side effects..

According to the u-k college of pharmacy..

The reports concerning ibuprofen originated in france.

There have also been reports about some older anti- malarial drugs being used against covid-19, such as chloroquine and hydroxychloro quine.

Others believe people on a very common type of anti-hypertensive medication, known as ace-inhibitors, might be at an increased risk of covid-19 infection and progression.

But health officials say... until researchers and healthcare providers have access to more reliable and controlled data, it's best to talk with a doctor or pharmacist about what medications you should or should not be taking.

