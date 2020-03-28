Global  

Vatican: Pope, Aides Test Negative For Coronavirus

Pope Francis and his closest aides do not have coronavirus.

Reuters reports tests were made on 170 people in the Vatican.

Six showed positive, including one who lives in the Santa Marta guesthouse.

I can confirm that neither the Holy Father nor his closest aides are among these.

Vatican Spokesman Matteo Bruni The Pope is 83 years old.

