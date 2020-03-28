Trump Ponders Quarantining All Residents Of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

President Donald Trump is considering placing a mandatory quarantine on the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

According to Business Insider, such a move would be to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 to other states in the US.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he wasn't sure what such a measure would look like or be legally enforceable.

From a medical point of view, I don't even know what you'd be accomplishing.

