Coronavirus | Migrant crisis; vaccine news; woman jumps quarantine: Top updates

Coronavirus | Migrant crisis; vaccine news; woman jumps quarantine: Top updates

Coronavirus | Migrant crisis; vaccine news; woman jumps quarantine: Top updates

As India completes Day 4 of its 3-week lockdown, here are the top ten news updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

A migrant crisis is threatening to sabotage the objective of the enforced 'social distancing'.

The Opposition has alleged lack of preparedness on the government's part, a charge hotly countered.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 patient's journey from Delhi to West Bengal after defying quarantine has sent authorities into a tizzy.

The health ministry also provides an update on the development of a vaccine for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, colloquially called Coronavirus.

Watch the full video for the other top updates.

