Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hands for Hope collects medical supplies through a donation drive

Hands for Hope collects medical supplies through a donation drive

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Hands for Hope collects medical supplies through a donation drive

Hands for Hope collects medical supplies through a donation drive

People in the Treasure Valley donated their extra medical supplies in the Albertson's parking lot on Saturday, this is an effort to help stockpile personal protective equipment for hospital workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.