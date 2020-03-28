Global  

Trump Considers Locking Down New York Area

President Donald Trump floated the idea of prohibiting travel in and out of the New York area.

According to Reuters, the move would attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus in a state hit hard by the virus.

Trump told reporters that a lot of New Yorkers are leaving the state to Florida, putting the state at risk.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the idea “anti-American” and said he wouldn’t cooperate.

