Showers tomorrow then sunny 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 03:52s - Published KSBW meteorologist Gina DeVecchio has your local weather forecast 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Weatherstormgraphy ⚡ RT @JaneBunn: We're mostly sunny again tomorrow, a top of 24C. Light rain begins after dark. Most of it falls after midnight, then showers… 5 hours ago Tillsonburg Weather Current Conditions: 4.2°C Today mainly cloudy. 40% chance of drizzle this morning then 40% chance of showers this a… https://t.co/UP9g4TIohb 16 hours ago Goderich,ON Weather Current Conditions: 3.1°C Today mainly cloudy. 40% chance of drizzle this morning then 40% chance of showers this a… https://t.co/aRWAXsMHX5 16 hours ago London,ON Weather Current Conditions: Mist, 3.6°C Today mainly cloudy. 40% chance of drizzle this morning then 40% chance of showers… https://t.co/gZ7MbAFhi0 16 hours ago Ottawa,ON Weather Current Conditions: Cloudy, 0.8°C Today a few rain showers or flurries ending this morning then clearing. Fog patch… https://t.co/vPRQbXam3n 16 hours ago Norfolk,ON Weather Current Conditions: 4.2°C Today mainly cloudy. 40% chance of drizzle this morning then 40% chance of showers this a… https://t.co/NAvml0m8l7 16 hours ago Brantford,ON Weather Current Conditions: 4.2°C Today mainly cloudy. 40% chance of drizzle this morning then 40% chance of showers this a… https://t.co/pdl4EDulPo 16 hours ago NEWSTALK1010 Your Tuesday forecast: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle or showers. High 7 Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Cha… https://t.co/6iGNTpQoVD 17 hours ago