China: Violent clashes as people try to leave Coronavirus-hit Hubei province

Violent clashes reported in China's Hubei province.

Wuhan, the original epicentre of Covid-19, is located in Hubei.

Clashes broke out on a bridge between Hubei & Jiangxi provinces.

Hubei residents were reportedly stopped from exiting the province.

There was heavy sloganeering, physical altercations & vandalism.

Chinese authorities have decided to ease some restrictions in Hubei.

Domestic flight operations in Hubei, excluding Wuhan, will begin from March 29.

