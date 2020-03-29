China: Violent clashes as people try to leave Coronavirus-hit Hubei province 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:32s - Published China: Violent clashes as people try to leave Coronavirus-hit Hubei province Violent clashes reported in China's Hubei province. Wuhan, the original epicentre of Covid-19, is located in Hubei. Clashes broke out on a bridge between Hubei & Jiangxi provinces. Hubei residents were reportedly stopped from exiting the province. There was heavy sloganeering, physical altercations & vandalism. Chinese authorities have decided to ease some restrictions in Hubei. Domestic flight operations in Hubei, excluding Wuhan, will begin from March 29. 0

