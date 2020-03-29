Global  

Home Improvement Projects Popular Amid Stay-At-Home Order

Home Improvement Projects Popular Amid Stay-At-Home Order

Home Improvement Projects Popular Amid Stay-At-Home Order

Marielle Mohs reports that Minnesotans were flocking to hardware stores on the first day of the governor's stay-at-home order (1:41).

WCCO 4 Weekends -- March 28, 2020

