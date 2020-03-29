Home Improvement Projects Popular Amid Stay-At-Home Order now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:41s - Published Home Improvement Projects Popular Amid Stay-At-Home Order Marielle Mohs reports that Minnesotans were flocking to hardware stores on the first day of the governor's stay-at-home order (1:41). WCCO 4 Weekends -- March 28, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sac's Garage Door Home improvement projects becomeing popular during social distancing: https://t.co/gssYKIlmRp 5 hours ago Brian Cheek Spring and summer are popular times to remodel and make home improvements. Are you planning on any home improvement… https://t.co/ZObMAEjeQ0 4 days ago Stephanie Karr RT @KCRG: Spring is often a popular time for people to tackle those home improvement projects they've been neglecting. Some local hardware… 4 days ago KCRG Spring is often a popular time for people to tackle those home improvement projects they've been neglecting. Some l… https://t.co/U2j4ZKT1iL 4 days ago Exterior Source Home improvement is one thing you CAN do while social distancing. What projects are you working on at home right no… https://t.co/BgED7Nbc0H 4 days ago CorriveauContracting 4 popular home improvement projects for spring: https://t.co/QPFXOhY2gg https://t.co/2SwopmtrBd 5 days ago Zana Matthews RT @Live5News: Home improvement projects becoming popular during social distancing https://t.co/pbcxTtWH3j #covid19 https://t.co/yLVGxjqwZf 6 days ago crbcarpentry Home improvement projects becoming popular during social distancing https://t.co/OWpi0ePcS4 6 days ago