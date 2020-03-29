Global  

Cute moment dad creates INDOORS campfire during coronavirus lockdown

This is the touching moment a Canadian dad and his daughter enjoyed an indoors campfire during the coronavirus lockdown.

This is the touching moment a Canadian dad and his daughter enjoyed an indoors campfire during the coronavirus lockdown.

Dad Jake Brown wanted to "create some positive memories with his daughter" so made the fake fire with some red tissue paper and lights at their home near Toronto.

"We had a daddy-daughter moment with our guitars playing our favourite songs," Jake said.

The clip was flimed on March 25th.




