World battles Covid-19: More than 10,000 dead in Italy, more than 6 Lakhs infected worldwide

AS THE WORLD BATTLES CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, MORE THAN 6 LAKH 50 THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE BEEN INFECTED AND MORE THAN 30 THOUSAND HAVE DIED WORLDWIDE.EVEN AS MORE THAN 1 LAKH 20 THOUNSAND CASES HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN THE UNITED STATES, US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS SAID QUARANTINING NEW YORK WILL NOT BE NECESSARY, AFTER THE STATE'S GOVERNOR SAID DOING SO WOULD BE PREPOSTEROUS.

TRUMP HAD EARLIER SAID HE MIGHT IMPOSE A QUARANTINE ON NEW YORK, AND PARTS OF NEW JERSEY AND CONNECTICUT, TO SLOW THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.

THERE ARE MORE THAN 52,000 CASES IN NEW YORK.

MEANWHILE IN ITALY MORE THAN 10 THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE DIED SO FAR FROM COVID-19 AS THE CASES SOAR PAST 92 THOUSAND.

ITALY NOW LOOKS AT EXTENDING THE LOCKDOWN BANNING PUBLIC GATHERINGS AND BUSINESS CLOSURES PAST THE APRIL 3rD DEADLINE.

WHILE THE WUHAN CITY IN CHINA WHERE THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC BEGAN, HAS PARTIALLY RE-OPENED