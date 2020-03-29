Watch Live: Robert Jenrick Hosts Coronavirus Conference As Boris Johnson Urges People To Stay At Home

Global  

After today’s letter urging every household in the UK to stay at home, Boris Johnson is replaced by the housing secretary, Robert Jenrick, to lead the daily coronavirus conference.

The briefing comes as the government admits that lockdown has not fixed length and stricter measures could be introduced.

