71-year-old Milwaukee County man dies of COVID-19 complications, Medical Examiner's Office says

A 71-year-old Milwaukee County man is the latest victim of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

As of Sunday morning, there have been a total of 1,063 cases statewide and 18 deaths.

