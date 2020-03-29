It could take UK six months to return to normal says deputy chief medical officer

Global  

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries says that it could be six months or longer before the country gets back to normal from the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same briefing Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announces that millions of items of personal protective equipment was being delivered to NHS staff.

