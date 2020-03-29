Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Soap Opera Star John Callahan Dies at 66

Soap Opera Star John Callahan Dies at 66

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Soap Opera Star John Callahan Dies at 66

Soap Opera Star John Callahan Dies at 66

Former ‘All My Children; star John Callahan has died.

His representative tells USA Today that his passing comes after he suffered a stroke.

He was 66 years old.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Scategories1

sCat-Robert RT @Punish4Q: Suicide weekend? German state finance minister, Thomas Schäfer, 54 Former Oklahoma Senator, Tom Coburn, 72 "All My Childre… 9 minutes ago

Mominthestix

Mom RT @TMZ: 'All My Children' Star John Callahan Dead at 66 https://t.co/NQPKdtyERI 35 minutes ago

Mehmetcan198

mehmetcan198 RT @NYDailyNews: John Callahan, the star of the soap opera "All My Children," died at 66. He had been placed on life support after sufferi… 43 minutes ago

Mehmetcan198

mehmetcan198 RT @JohnJYork: Good man, funny man, Gentle-man🙏🏻thinking of you and your family...R.I.P. John Callahan - 'All My Children' Star Dead at 66… 47 minutes ago

WvuHw

BravoMaryJean420🔥 RT @TMZ: 'All My Children' Star John Callahan Has Died at 66 https://t.co/Vq3KPszgIg 1 hour ago

VtsNews

VTS NEWS Soap Opera Star John Callahan Of TV Show “All My Children” Dies Aged 66 #WhenCoronaVirusIsOver #CoronaUpdate… https://t.co/nbmydPtATV 2 hours ago

mangga_buang

Zengzy RT @QAnonNotables: John Callahan from 'All My Children' has died. He died today after suffering a massive stroke at his Palm Desert, CA hom… 2 hours ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot 'All My Children' Star John Callahan Dead at 66 via @TMZ https://t.co/MKDPixm9k3 https://t.co/CuuNgtwBcw 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.