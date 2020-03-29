Boris Johnson Urged To Close All Non-Essential Workplaces now < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published Boris Johnson Urged To Close All Non-Essential Workplaces Members of Parliament warned Boris Johnson about workers at construction sites, call centres and other workplaces. According to Business Insider, they urged him in a letter to close all non-essential workplaces. Labour MP Bill Esterson said letting them stay open is "inevitably adding to the risk that many more people will be infected than necessary." By letting these places remain open, it adds strain to public transportation continuing to be crowded. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Martyna (⚫) RT @businessinsider: Boris Johnson urged to close construction sites and call centres to stop the spread of the coronavirus https://t.co/M8… 12 hours ago Steve Davis Mktg Boris Johnson urged to close construction sites and call centres to stop the spread of the coronavirus… https://t.co/B5xYQ5MPHp 2 days ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Boris Johnson urged to close construction sites and call centres to stop the spread of the coron… https://t.co/0kVcgCbPTY 2 days ago HP Targeting, Inc. Boris Johnson urged to close construction sites and call centres to stop the spread of the coronavirus… https://t.co/FwCGW1mrRv 2 days ago Business Insider Boris Johnson urged to close construction sites and call centres to stop the spread of the coronavirus https://t.co/M8lk9FcxIV 2 days ago Val Angel RT @SkySportsNews: "Don't think that fresh air in itself automatically provides some immunity." Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the… 3 days ago Lisa Leeman Even Boris Johnson is ahead of Trump. & that’s really saying something. Total lockdown in UK now - no gatherings o… https://t.co/BL7GeIbhMM 6 days ago I ♥ Gloucestershire Coronavirus updates as people urged to stay at home Latest on Monday, March 23 as schools close to all pupils apart… https://t.co/tXpwMbL8kE 6 days ago