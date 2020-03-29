Global  

Boris Johnson Urged To Close All Non-Essential Workplaces

Members of Parliament warned Boris Johnson about workers at construction sites, call centres and other workplaces.

According to Business Insider, they urged him in a letter to close all non-essential workplaces.

Labour MP Bill Esterson said letting them stay open is "inevitably adding to the risk that many more people will be infected than necessary." By letting these places remain open, it adds strain to public transportation continuing to be crowded.

