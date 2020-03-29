Global  

'All My Children' Star John Callahan Dies At 66

Daytime soap opera star John Callahan has died.

He was 66.

According to CNN, Callahan was best known for the role of Edmund Grey in the television drama "All My Children." An ardent Yankees fan, Callahan held the role across 356 episodes from 1992 to 2005.

His ex-wife, Eva LaRue, posted the news on Instagram.

She did not reveal a cause of death.

