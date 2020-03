Local lacrosse equipment company switches to producing face shields now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:25s - Published Local lacrosse equipment company switches to producing face shields A company known for making protective sports gear is switching up its line to take care of medical staff treating patients with COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local lacrosse equipment company switches to producing face shields ARE SEEING A LOCAL COMPANYREALLY STEPPING UP TO FILL INTHE NEED FOR MEDICAL EQUIPMENT.NEW HAMPSHIRE BASED BAUERTYPICALLY MAKES HOSPITAL --TYPICALLY MAKES HOCKEY GEAR.WITH DOCTORS AND NURSES STARTINGTO RUN OUT OF PERSONALPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT, THEYSTEPPED IN AND TURNING TWO THATWERE EMPTY INTO PRODUCTIONHOUSES FOR MEDICAL FACE SHIELDS.IT WAS A PERFECT FIT BECAUSE THECOMPANY ALREADY HAD MANY OF THEPARTS THAT ARE NEEDED.SOON, THEY WILL BE ABLE TOMANUFACTURE NEARLY 8000 A DAYFROM TWO FACTORIES.THE COMPANY SAYS EVEN THAT ISNOT ENOUGH.





