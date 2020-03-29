Chanel Begins To Work On Face Masks For France

Chanel announced it would produce face masks to help bring in more supplies in France.

According to Reuters, once French authorities approve the prototypes, the items will leave production lines.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said the government ordered more than a billion face masks.

He said the country was using 40 million face masks per week to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Chanel said it would also not put any of its 4,500 employees into temporary unemployment.