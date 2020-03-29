Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chanel Begins To Work On Face Masks For France

Chanel Begins To Work On Face Masks For France

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Chanel Begins To Work On Face Masks For France

Chanel Begins To Work On Face Masks For France

Chanel announced it would produce face masks to help bring in more supplies in France.

According to Reuters, once French authorities approve the prototypes, the items will leave production lines.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said the government ordered more than a billion face masks.

He said the country was using 40 million face masks per week to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Chanel said it would also not put any of its 4,500 employees into temporary unemployment.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chanel Begins To Work On Face Masks For France

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|0




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.