VILLAIN Movie (1971) - Clip - Plan Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:18s - Published 2 weeks ago VILLAIN Movie (1971) - Clip - Plan VILLAIN Movie (1971) - Clip - Plan - Plot synopsis: In 1970s London, Scotland Yard orchestrates the downfall of mob boss Vic Dakin after he crosses the line by blackmailing Members of Parliament. Director: Michael Tuchner Writers: Dick Clement, Ian La Frenais, Al Lettieri Stars: Richard Burton, Ian McShane, Nigel Davenport 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this