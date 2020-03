Social distancing guidelines extended to April 30 now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:37s - Published Social distancing guidelines extended to April 30 Social distancing guidelines extended until April 30, 2020, and more updates on the pandemic in the United States. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Social distancing guidelines extended to April 30 THE NATION'S LEADING INFECTIOUSDISEASE EXPERT SAYS WE COULDSEE MILLIONS OF CASES OFCOVID-19 HERE IN THE U-S..ABC'S RACHEL SCOTT HAS THELATEST ON THE PRESIDENT'SUPDATE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE..PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HISCORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE - ONCEAGAIN ADDRESSING THE NATIONSUNDAY AFTERNOON AS THE NUMBEROF CONFIRMED CASES IN COVID 19IN THE US CONTINUES TO RISE.SOT - TRUMP: ""NOTHING WOULD BEWORSE THAN DECLARING VICTORYBEFORE THE VICTORY IS WON.// THEREFORE WE WILL BEEXTENDING THE GUIDELINES TOAPRIL 30 TO SLOW THE SPREAD."NEARLY 125,000 CASES - THECORONAVIRUS CLAIMING MORE THAN2100 LIVES - INCLUDING THEDEATH OF AN INFANT IN ILLINOISDR.ANTHONY FAUCI - THE NATION'STOP INFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERT- ON CNN SAYING THE US COULDSEE AT LEAST A MILLION CASESAND POTENTIALLY AS MANY AS 200THOUSAND DEATHS FAUCI SOT?WE'RE GOING TO HAVE MILLIONSOF CASES.BUT I JUST DON'T THINK WEREALLY NEED TO MAKE AFAUCI SOT? WE'RE GOING TO HAVEMILLIONS OF CASES.BUT I JUST DON'T THINK WEREALLY NEED TO MAKE APROJECTION WHEN IT'S SUCH AMOVING TARGET THAT YOU CAN SOEASILY BE WRONG AND MISLEADPEOPLE NEW YORK CITY -- WITHMORE THAN 30 THOUSAND CASES OFTHE VIRUS AND AT LEAST 672DEATHS.AFTER CONSIDERING A QUARANTINEOF NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY ANDCONNECTICUT - PRESIDENT TRUMPREVERSING COURSE - TWEETINGOVERNIGHT THAT WILL NOT BENECESSARY INSTEAD, THE CDCISSUING A TRAVEL ADVISORY TORESIDENTS OF THE TRI STATE AREAOTHER STATES ARE NOWIMPLEMENTING STRICT MEASURESTO STOP THE SPREAD OF COVID19FLORIDA, SOUTH CAROLINA - TEXAS- MARYLAND AND RHODE ISLAND -ORDERING VISITORS FROM NEW YORK- TO SELF- QUARANTINE FOR 14DAYS.AND WARNINGS IN LOUISIANA WHERECOVID 19 CASES ARE ON THE RISESPREADING FAST - MORE THAN 3THOUSAND PEOPLE INFECTED, ATLEAST 137 DEATHS NURSES NOWPROTESTING OUTSIDE HOSPITALS -DEMANDING MORE PERSONALPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENTMEREDITH JOHNSON - A NURSE FROMSOUTH CAROLINA SAYS SHE FEELSUNPROTECTED MEREDITH JOHNSON- IDID SIGN UP FOR THIS BUT IDIDN'T SIGN UP TO DO IT WITHOUTTHE RIGHT EQUIPMENT.I DIDN'T EVER EXPECT TO BE IN APOSITION WHERE I WOULD BE SENTTO WORK AND LITERALLY RISKINGMY LIFE AMID THESE SHORTAGES OFPROTECTIVE GEAR, PRESIDENTTRUMP TWEETING HE HOPES THE FDACAN APPROVE MASK STERILIZATIONAFTER GOVERNOR MARK DEWINE SAYSAN OHIOCOMPANY HAS EQUPMENT THAT CANSTERILIZE MASKS QUICKLY.RACHEL SCOTT, ABC NEWS,WASHINGTONA QUICK LOOK AT CORONAVIRUS IN





