Pope Francis asks world to come together during pandemic

Pope Francis asks world to come together during pandemic

Pope Francis asks world to come together during pandemic

Pope Francis asks the world to come together during pandemic saying, "we are one human family."

Pope Francis asks world to come together during pandemic

THE POPE HOLDING A GLOBAL BLESSING IN AN EMPTY SAINT PETER'S SQUARE THIS WEEKEND.. FRANCIS.. CALLING FOR THE WORLD TO STOP ALL FORMS OF WAR AND ACT AS ONE HUMAN FAMILY DURING THESE TRYING TIMES..




