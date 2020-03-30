Pope Francis asks world to come together during pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published Pope Francis asks world to come together during pandemic Pope Francis asks the world to come together during pandemic saying, "we are one human family." 0

THE POPE HOLDING A GLOBAL BLESSING IN AN EMPTY SAINT PETER'S SQUARE THIS WEEKEND.. FRANCIS.. CALLING FOR THE WORLD TO STOP ALL FORMS OF WAR AND ACT AS ONE HUMAN FAMILY DURING THESE TRYING TIMES..





