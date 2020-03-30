Global  

Trion job 'dream come true' for Patrick

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Patrick has won a state championship, coached a perfect season, worked with georgia quarterback jake fromm, and been featured in a netflix show.

Now patrick is upgrading from coaching one bulldog to a pack of bulldogs.

Trion bulldogs, that is.

I caught up with trion's newest head football coach this afternoon.

To say he's excited to lead the next chapter of the historic program would be an understatement.

Sean patrick: "i think that's a program that you dream about the possibility of going one day.

So i think that the lure of going to that place was really, really enticing.

Oh gosh, i'm so ready to get to the grass.

I'm so ready coach these kids that i've heard so many good things about.

I'm so ready coach with this coaching staff that i've heard so many good things about.

I'm so ready to build relationships within this community, with these kids, with these coaches.

I'm so ready to get my family there and entrench myself within the community."

The tennessee vols are




